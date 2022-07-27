ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Danaher by 916.7% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,763,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $276.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

