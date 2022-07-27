ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 6,460 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.79.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

