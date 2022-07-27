Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXTW) Short Interest Update

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXTW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the June 30th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Clarus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CRXTW remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. 23,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,753. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07.

