Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading Up 7.8%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 17,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,986,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

Insider Activity at Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $525.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $886,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 916.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,345,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,941 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $10,758,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.