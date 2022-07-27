Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 295 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 130,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 276,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,116,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Electric Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

Shares of GE opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.58. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.