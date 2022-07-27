Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 2,992 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PH opened at $270.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.37. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

