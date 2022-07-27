Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 361 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,356,000 after buying an additional 234,207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,249,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,191,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

