Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Trading 1% Higher

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.39 and last traded at $31.05. 281,390 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Clearway Energy Stock Up 1.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24.
Clearway Energy Increases Dividend
About Clearway Energy
Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.
