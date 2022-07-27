Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Trading 1% Higher

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.39 and last traded at $31.05. 281,390 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

About Clearway Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.3536 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st.

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.