Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Announces Earnings Results

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Coca-Cola updated its FY22 guidance to $2.43-2.46 EPS.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $272.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.12.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $598,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 900.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 81,464 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 15.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

