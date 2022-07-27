Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.98%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $53,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,757 shares of company stock valued at $108,690 and have sold 5,769 shares valued at $129,358. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Featured Stories

