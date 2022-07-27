Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Up 10.1%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.83 and last traded at $58.28. 343,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,922,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.71.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average is $131.11.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

