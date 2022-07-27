Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $593.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.