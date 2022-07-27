Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Down 84.0% in July

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the June 30th total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. 59,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,038.00.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

