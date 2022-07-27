Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,529,656 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,755 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Comcast worth $118,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 40.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 183,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,691,254. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.