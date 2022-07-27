Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Holdings Cut by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,759 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica stock opened at $76.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average of $85.92.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

