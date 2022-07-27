Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,805 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $511.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $519.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.59. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.66 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $206.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

