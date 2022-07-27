Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,859 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $46,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $208.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.36 and a 200-day moving average of $226.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

