Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 85,167 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,167 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.82% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $32,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 205.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

FNCL stock opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $59.39.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.