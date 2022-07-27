Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $39,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,933,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,329,000 after purchasing an additional 144,561 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,921,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,166,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 49,499 shares during the period.

PTLC opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13.

