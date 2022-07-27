Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $31.67 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,290 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of United Rentals worth $31,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI opened at $276.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.31 and a 200-day moving average of $302.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.20.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

