Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $36.03 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $36,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Datadog by 423.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.15.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $345,720.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,257 shares of company stock worth $9,402,192 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.55. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,572,000.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

