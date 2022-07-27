Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $40.60 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,334 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $40,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $134,586,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $97,649,000 after acquiring an additional 321,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1,779.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $58,319,000 after buying an additional 185,471 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $244.61 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.17.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

