Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 18,344 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $38,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

