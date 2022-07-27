Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,015 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $42,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average of $80.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

