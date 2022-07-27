Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $42,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $437.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $431.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.99. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $400.05 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

