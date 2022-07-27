Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 921,147 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921,147 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 93.37% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF worth $46,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DWEQ opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.78.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.