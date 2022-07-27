Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Financial had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 33.64%.

Community Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.07. 10,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Community Financial has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48.

Community Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial

Several analysts have issued reports on TCFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Community Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community Financial by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Community Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Community Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Community Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

