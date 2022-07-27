Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

Community Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

TCFC traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.07. 10,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585. The stock has a market cap of $204.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.80. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Community Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Community Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Community Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Community Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Community Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

