Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 71,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,858,858 shares.The stock last traded at $5.06 and had previously closed at $4.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price target on Community Health Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $676.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Ely III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 159,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

