Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVLT. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,140.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,140.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $106,883.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,604.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

