Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading 4.6% Higher

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. 83,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,557,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.89.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Increases Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.