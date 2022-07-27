Compass Diversified (CODI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.25 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.86%. On average, analysts expect Compass Diversified to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CODI opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.73. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $33.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 121.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 66.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 47.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $903,000. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CODI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

