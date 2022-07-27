Compass Point Increases Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Price Target to $60.00

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Compass Point to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

WASH traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.46. 2,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $60.96.

Institutional Trading of Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 33,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

