COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Trading Down 12%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 12% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 4,598,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 1,908,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

COMSovereign Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMSovereign

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in COMSovereign stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 365,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.50% of COMSovereign at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMSovereign Company Profile

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.