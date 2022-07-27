ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 106,242 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 319,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.88.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.05.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

