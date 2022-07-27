Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $37,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ED opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $101.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

