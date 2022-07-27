Contentos (COS) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Contentos (COS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Contentos has a total market cap of $28.32 million and $11.32 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Contentos has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,426.65 or 0.99991994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003773 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00127976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00029622 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,109,035,731 coins. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Contentos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

