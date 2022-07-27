ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of ContraFect from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. WBB Securities upgraded ContraFect to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut ContraFect from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of CFRX opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.55. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $4.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ContraFect by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 176,036 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 15.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 356,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 47,354 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 2,125.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 244,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.