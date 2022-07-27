Contrasting TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TeraWulf and Adit EdTech Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

TeraWulf presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 275.94%. Given TeraWulf’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf N/A -18.61% -8.46% Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -0.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TeraWulf and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TeraWulf and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $13.43 million 10.36 -$23.02 million ($0.22) -6.05 Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.63 million N/A N/A

Adit EdTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TeraWulf.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of TeraWulf shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. is based in Easton, Maryland.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

