Convergence (CONV) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

Convergence (CONV) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Convergence has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Convergence has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Convergence alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.37 or 0.99997123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003663 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00127338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00029858 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin.

Buying and Selling Convergence

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.