Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 78.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 91.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart Stock Performance

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $121.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,841. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.12. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

