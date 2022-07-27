Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Trading 5.5% Higher

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.34. 428,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,334,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.80 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cormark reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.02.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$297.17 million and a P/E ratio of 4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total transaction of C$536,360.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,899,745 shares in the company, valued at C$73,325,229.16. In other news, Director William Albert Washington acquired 35,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,311,920. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,325,229.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 52,000 shares of company stock worth $144,820.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

