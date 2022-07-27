Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.80

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), with a volume of 151989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.06).

Cora Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.32. The stock has a market cap of £13.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42.

About Cora Gold

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project comprising 5 contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 340 square kilometers located in the southern Mali.

