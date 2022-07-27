CoreCard (CCRD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.28 million for the quarter. CoreCard had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 26.20%.

CoreCard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCRD opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CoreCard has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72.

CoreCard Company Profile

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

