Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$2.19-2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$14.97-15.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.35 billion. Corning also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.51-0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.30.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.33. 133,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,390. Corning has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Corning by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

