CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. CoStar Group updated its Q3 guidance to $0.23-0.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.09-1.13 EPS.

CoStar Group Trading Up 12.1 %

CSGP traded up $7.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.05. 74,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,702. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.77. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,626,000 after buying an additional 1,178,764 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $101,893,000. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,125,000 after purchasing an additional 313,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.