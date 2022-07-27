CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. CoStar Group updated its Q3 guidance to $0.23-0.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.09-1.13 EPS.
CoStar Group Trading Up 12.1 %
CSGP traded up $7.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.05. 74,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,702. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.77. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group
In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CoStar Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.
CoStar Group Company Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
