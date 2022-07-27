CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.09-1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.165-2.180 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. CoStar Group also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.23-0.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock traded up $7.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.14. The company had a trading volume of 85,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,702. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,764 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,125,000 after acquiring an additional 313,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9,563.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 279,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after acquiring an additional 276,957 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.