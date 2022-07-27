COVA (COVA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million

COVA (COVA) traded up 2,247.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. COVA has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $2.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, COVA has traded up 1,683.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,751.05 or 0.99995556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003815 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00127172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00029468 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken.

Buying and Selling COVA

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

