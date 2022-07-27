Covalent Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges. Covalent has a market cap of $28.08 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017158 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001920 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000311 BTC.
Covalent Coin Profile
Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Covalent Coin Trading
