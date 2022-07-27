Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $538.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,580,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 108,870 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CVLG shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

