Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.
Shares of CVLG stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $538.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.31.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.10%.
Several research analysts have commented on CVLG shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.
